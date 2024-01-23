Four arrested for practicing illegal ophthalmological medicine in Alto Comedero

Members of the Fraud and Scams Division under the Directorate of Investigations, after extensive investigative work, on last Saturday detained four men of legal age, who were practicing ophthalmological medicine illegally in a sector of the Alto Comedero neighborhood, in addition They seized ophthalmological items, a considerable sum of cash, and a car.

After a complaint was made in the aforementioned unit days ago, summary proceedings were initiated for the crime “Illegal exercise of the profession of medicine in Co-authorship” where the complainant stated that an ophthalmology service was advertised on a social network in B° 8 of March (High feeder), which would not be authorized by the pertinent authorities to exercise such a service.

In this sense, the unit’s detectives began the investigative tasks corresponding to the case, where they managed to effectively verify the illegality of said office, identifying the accused when they served the public in the area.
In this context and with sufficient evidence, several boxes with frames for glasses, an ophthalmological machine, a list of patients treated, the approximate sum of 280,000 thousand pesos, a Renault Logan brand vehicle were seized, arresting a native male. from the province of Bs As, and three men of Venezuelan nationality, who remained at the disposal of justice.

