Four children and an adult arrived at UPU Craiova because of firecrackers

From midnight to 10:00, there were 60 presentations at the Emergency Reception Unit (UPU) of the Emergency County Clinical Hospital in Craiova. Most were minor and medium emergencies. The causes were, in general, the same as on Christmas days, the spokesperson of the medical unit, Dr. Cristiana Geormăneanu, said: excessive consumption of food, sometimes also alcohol, non-compliance with the doctor’s instructions regarding the treatment of chronic patients, with several associated diseases.

“5 victims of the use of firecrackers, 4 children and an adult, also arrived in the UPU. They presented injuries to the hands and face, one child being hospitalized in the Ophthalmology Clinic with eye injuries”, stated Dr. Geormăneanu.

On New Year’s Eve, no births were registered in the Hospital’s Maternity Ward. However, a premature newborn in extremely serious condition, transferred from Dăbuleni Hospital, Dolj county, was hospitalized in the ATI Neonatology Clinic of the Hospital.

