Four colors that give you a warning sign in the toilet

Although toilet problems are not talked about much, experts argue that bowel problems are more common than thought and people who experience abnormal stool appearances should see a doctor.

Accordingly, if your stools are green, white, red or yellow, there may be a problem with your health. “It’s so important to know your instincts and what’s normal for you,” says bowel health expert Gemma Stuart. Then he revealed four colors that would indicate it was time to go to the doctor.

Here are four colors that will make you pay attention to your intestines…

GREEN

Regarding green, Stuart says, “If you’ve added more green foods, such as spinach, to your diet, chlorophylls may appear in your stool, which explains the colour. If you’ve recently stopped a course of antibiotics, changes in bacteria in the gut may also have affected your bowel movements; as long as this change is temporary, it’s not a cause for concern.”

“It’s not cause for too much concern if the cause is obvious, but green stool can also indicate stomach upset caused by bacteria such as salmonella or even some parasites.” said.

WHITE

A pale-looking stool is likely caused by a lack of bile, which gives typical stool its brown color.

“Taking medication for bowel problems such as diarrhea may explain this, but a pale stool can also be a sign of a blocked bile duct, which can be caused by gallstones, tumors or early signs of pancreatic problems,” says Stuart.

“If you’re experiencing this, it’s time to talk to a doctor. Bile duct obstruction can get progressively worse over time, and it’s always best to consult a specialist as soon as possible.” said.

RED

While Stuart says red stool isn’t necessarily a red flag, “Adding more foods like beets, tomatoes, or cranberries to your diet can give your stool that bold new hue. However, red stool can also be caused by hemorrhoids, inflammatory bowel disease, and even bowel cancer.” “It could also be a sign of new blood.”

“If it’s a one-time occurrence, it’s not an emergency, but if it happens more than once and you’re not sure why, call your doctor.” said.

SARI

Yellow stool is most likely an indicator of undigested fat. This may be explained if you have been eating more high-fat foods lately.

“While some medications can cause yellow stool, this sickly color can also be a sign of pancreatic diseases or syndromes such as celiac disease, and may even be an indicator of diseases such as jaundice,” Stuart says.

“A yellow stool is always worth a trip to your doctor, better safe than sorry.” He made a statement.