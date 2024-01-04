Four fifths of the Latvian population believe that the country is in an economic crisis Business

#fifths #Latvian #population #country #economic #crisis #Business

When asked whether Latvia is currently going through an economic crisis, 38% answered positively. respondents, and 44 percent respondents said that they probably agree with that.

A categorically negative answer was given by 1%, rather a negative answer by 12%. survey participants.

The majority of people who agree with this opinion are in the age groups of 50-59 years old and people with low incomes.

Only 12 percent of respondents claimed that the jump in inflation did not affect them, while 48 percent of those surveyed admitted that they had to “tighten their belts” as a result, 23 percent. – give up entertainment and travel, 15 percent. – use savings.

The survey was conducted last month by the Norstat company, which included a thousand Latvian residents aged 18-74.

