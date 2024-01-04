Four fifths of the Latvian population believe that the country is in an economic crisis Business

#fifths #Latvian #population #country #economic #crisis #Business

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

When asked whether Latvia is currently going through an economic crisis, 38% answered positively. respondents, and 44 percent respondents said that they probably agree with that.

A categorically negative answer was given by 1%, rather a negative answer by 12%. survey participants.

The majority of people who agree with this opinion are in the age groups of 50-59 years old and people with low incomes.

Only 12 percent of respondents claimed that the jump in inflation did not affect them, while 48 percent of those surveyed admitted that they had to “tighten their belts” as a result, 23 percent. – give up entertainment and travel, 15 percent. – use savings.

The survey was conducted last month by the Norstat company, which included a thousand Latvian residents aged 18-74.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Turkey does not let ships donated to Ukraine into the Black Sea

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Egypt is more expensive than many countries. Request information regarding terrestrial internet prices
Egypt is more expensive than many countries. Request information regarding terrestrial internet prices
Posted on
On video, the catastrophic attack by the Russian tanks: 100% vehicle loss
On video, the catastrophic attack by the Russian tanks: 100% vehicle loss
Posted on
STM in sharp decline. Mobileye Global’s indications are significant
STM in sharp decline. Mobileye Global’s indications are significant
Posted on
“I’m going to pass out.” The boy did the impossible, his reaction after finishing Tetris is a hit
“I’m going to pass out.” The boy did the impossible, his reaction after finishing Tetris is a hit
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News