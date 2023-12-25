Four games – including two derbies

#games #including #derbies

HC Kufstein vs. VEU Feldkirch

Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 5:30 p.m., Kufstein Ice Arena

The HC Kufstein meets for the fourth and penultimate time in the regular round in the West Division VEU Feldkirch. The Tyroleans have had a flawless series against Vorarlberg so far. Three games – three wins after 60 minutes, the balance this season is in favor of the Dragons.

The last meeting at the end of November in Kufstein was particularly tough. The Kufsteiners led 5:0 and 6:3, the VEU fought their way back into the game twice, and in the end there was a narrow 6:5 victory for the fortress townspeople. After the duel with Feldkirch, the Kufsteiners await the derby against EHC Crocodiles Kundl on Friday.

HC Kufstein Head Coach Ivo Novotny knows that important points are up for grabs: “Between Christmas and New Year we first play against VEU Feldkirch and then against EHC Kundl. Both are very important games in order not to lose touch with league leaders Hohenems. We know how strong we are from Feldkirch, they only beat EHC Kundl in the last round. A different team will definitely be waiting for us in Kundl than in the last derby. We have to stick strictly to the game plan, then we will score points in both games.”

EHC Crocodiles Kundl vs. Dornbirner EC

Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Eisarena Kundl

EHC Crocodiles Kundl vs. HC Kufstein

Fri., December 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Eisarena Kundl

With a home double he leaves EHC Crocodiles Kundl end the year 2023. First of all, the people of Lower Inntal receive the St. Stephen’s Day Dornbirner EC. The Crocodiles have won the previous three games against the young cracks from the trade fair city. For Kundl, the long-distance duel with VEU Feldkirch in the West Division is about third place in the table. The people of Dornbirn are fighting doggedly for their first victory in the Austrian Ice Hockey League.

On Friday the explosive district derby will take place in the Kundl ice arena HC Kufstein. The Dragons have won all previous local duels. In particular, the last match on their own ice with the 8-1 defeat in mid-November was difficult for the crocodiles to digest and is still in the Kundler Cracks’ stomach.

Gerhard Maier, chairman of EHC Crocodiles Kundl, would like to have a good end to the year: “For us it is now important to secure third place in the table and therefore three points are mandatory against Dornbirn! And on Friday in the fourth derby we would like to get our first win and will be with us Going into this game 100% ready!”

SC Samina Hohenems vs. Dornbirner EC

Sat., December 30, 2023, 5:30 p.m., Hohenems Ice Stadium

League leaders SC Samina Hohenems concludes the year 2023 in the Austrian Ice Hockey League against Dornbirner EC finally. The Vorarlberg derbies against the young Bulldogs have been a clear affair for the Steinbocks so far, with three wins in three games for the skating club.

Thomas Sticha, head coach of SC Hohenems, shows the necessary respect for the Bulldogs, but wants to end the year with a win: “Of course we want to end the year with a complete success, but we have been warned about the Bulldogs. Dornbirn has ours “We played our best game in the last meeting and that’s why we’ve been warned. Every game starts at 0-0 and that’s why we won’t let any slippage happen in the last game of the year.”

