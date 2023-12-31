Four games kick off round ten of Girabola tomorrow

The 10th round of the biggest competition in our football, Girabola 2023/2024, continues this Friday, the 29th, with four games. Williet Sport Clube de Benguela, which occupies sixth place with 12 points, boosted after a 1-1 draw at 1º D’Agosto’s new home, receives Santa Rita de Cássia do Uíge at the national stadium in Ombaka.

In turn, Académica do Lobito, currently in 8th place, will go to Calulo to face Recreativo do Libolo who carry the red lantern of the championship. Lobito’s oil players continue to Cuanza-Sul without full-back Sozito and midfielder Vladimir, a situation that does not worry coach João Pintar da Silva.

Round ten has already produced the following results:

Interclube 0 x 2 Desportivo da Lunda-Sul and Kabuscorp do Palanca 0 x 0 União de Malange.

Kabuscorp do Palanca leads the championship with 21 points, followed by Desportivo da Lunda-Sul with 16. Petro de Luanda, defending champion, has 14 in third place.

Recreativo do Libolo is last in the standings with 2 points. Kabuscorp striker Benarfa is the competition’s top scorer with 6 goals.