Four helicopters and 300 new special vehicles in the equipment of the Romanian Police. Agents will more easily monitor traffic on the roads

The Romanian police received 4 new helicopters on Saturday, including one from the Black Hawk range. It will thus more easily monitor the traffic on the country’s roads!

Several hundred new special vehicles with satellite communication systems have also entered the police equipment. Agents will thus be able to receive real-time data from aircrews. The new facilities cost over 100 million euros, non-refundable European funds.

The new helicopters of the Romanian Police can fly even in fairly strong wind conditions. I can reach Brașov in just 40 minutes and be at the seaside in about 70 minutes. The operators monitor the traffic with a high-performance surveillance system, the drivers who violate the traffic rules are filmed, photographed, and this data is transmitted directly to the crews on the ground.

The video surveillance systems of the helicopters allow the police to follow the criminals even at night. The devices can stay in the air for over two hours, and the Black Hawk helicopter has a flight autonomy of over 4 hours. It is also the most expensive, costing more than 25 million dollars.

Cătălin-Paul Dache, general inspector of IGAV: “Before we had 6 large Soviet helicopters and 4 light helicopters. We no longer use the Soviet ones and they will be scrapped. We also have two old Aluette helicopters that will no longer fly at the end of this year, so we were left with only two light helicopters.”

Cătălin Predoiu, Minister of Internal Affairs: “In terms of helicopter equipment, MAI is the strongest ministry in the region.”

Also through non-reimbursable European funds, other equipment was purchased that should make the police more efficient in preventing road accidents.

Benone Matei, Inspector General of the Romanian Police: “The Romanian Police was equipped with 300 special police cars, 250 devices for measuring the speed of motor vehicles, 44 mobile electronic systems for detecting addictive substances in saliva.”

Among the new features is a 3D scanning system for on-site research. A first in the equipment of the police, which will allow them to shorten this initial stage in the investigation.

Publication date: 23-12-2023 19:30

