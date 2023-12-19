Four Hills Tournament in danger! Avalanche causes problems for Bischofshofen

The Four Hills Tournament is casting its shadow ahead. The prestigious ski jumping event starts in Oberstdorf in around two weeks, before the tour winner is finally crowned in Bischofshofen.

While the German ski jumpers are already in top form, there is a big problem before the start that is keeping those responsible in suspense. Because: The final jump in Bischofshofen is currently at risk.

Background: An avalanche had recently thundered down the run and carried away huge masses of snow, exposing the lawn.

“This has never happened to us before,” said the local ski club boss Manfred Schützenhofer at the Krone.

The cause according to Schützenhofer: “We had a lot of snow, then it rained heavily. The load on the networks must have become too great.”

Accordingly, those responsible are working feverishly to repair the damage. The run-off should be cleared using excavators. The problem, however, is that the snow is supposed to be as hard as concrete.

The ski jump must then be restored as well as the barriers, which were destroyed over a length of 100 meters.

This means that those responsible are faced with considerable additional work, including from a financial perspective. “You can’t say that yet. “It will be a six-figure sum,” says Schützenhofer, quantifying the damage.

