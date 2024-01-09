Four Israelis got stuck in the snow, at Crucea lui Chil, in Maramureș / They wanted to get to Cluj and chose the shortest way

#Israelis #stuck #snow #Crucea #lui #Chil #Maramureș #wanted #Cluj #chose #shortest

Four Israeli citizens stuck in the snow were helped by the mountain gendarmes from Maramures.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 5:00 p.m., the mountain gendarmes from the Cavnic Mountain Station were requested by the dispatcher of the Maramureș County Gendarmerie Inspectorate to provide support to Israeli citizens stuck in the snow with their cars on county road 109 F, which connects Cavnic localities and Strâmbu Băiuț, the Maramures gendarmes announce.

Photo source: Maramureș Gendarmerie

In the place known as Chil’s Cross, the gendarmes identified a car suspended due to the heavy layer of snow.

The four people, three men and a woman between the ages of 25 and 46, intended to reach the city of Cluj-Napoca and chose a shorter route.

The road chosen by them is a secondary road, closed to traffic during the winter. The vehicle stuck in the snow was unblocked by the gendarmes, but since the road is very narrow on that section, it was not possible to turn around, having to walk 1 km backwards to the nearest intersection. From here they were directed to the Cavnic-Baia Mare-Cluj route to continue their journey safely.