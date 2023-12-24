Four months later (and after paying €1.5M for a hotel) Harry Kane already has a house in Munich – Bayern Munich

More than four months after arriving in Munich to reinforce Bayern, Harry Kane has finally managed to find a home. The news was announced on social media by the English striker himself, in a publication in which he made a point of thanking the team at the Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Hotel, where he had lived since he arrived in mid-August, and where he spent a total amount that came close to the million and a half euros! The English striker, who left Tottenham for the Germans in exchange for 100 million euros, lived in a suite at the luxurious hotel, where each night costs around 11,500 euros. Now, all things considered, taking into account that Kane arrived in Munich in mid-August, during that period of time the hotel bill reached 1.45 million euros. A huge bill, but one that Kane managed to pay in just over three weeks of work (the striker earns around 450 thousand euros a week). “Many thanks to the hotel team, who have always made me feel at home since I moved to Munich. They were an essential part of my excellent adaptation”, wrote the striker, who then brought his always good-humored colleague Thomas Müller into the conversation: ” I was worried that my room was getting smaller and smaller, so it’s time to check out and go to my own place with my family.”

Despite living in a hotel and alone in Munich, Harry Kane had a very positive start to life at the German club, with 25 goals in 21 matches for Bayern.

By Fábio Lima

