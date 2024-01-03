Four people are stabbed on a train in Tokyo

According to , citing local radio station NHK, the incident occurred at 10:56 p.m. local time (10:56 a.m. Chile time).

Just as the Yamanote Line train, one of the most used routes in Tokiostopped at the station Akihabaraa person stabbed four passengers.

Meanwhile, a woman who was carrying a knife in the car was arrested, moment that was recorded by witnesses. At the moment she is the main suspect in the attack.

According to local police, the injured were taken to a hospital to be treated. At the moment their status is unknown.

Through social media, the East Japan Railway Company reported the suspension of service due to “train problems” at the aforementioned station.

The assault is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

This fact is added to the earthquake on the Japanese Noto Peninsula, which has left 73 dead, as well as the collision between a Japan Airlines plane and a Coast Guard aircraft that left five dead.

