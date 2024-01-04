Four people swept away by flood

A house in difficulty after Alvaro’s visit to Beroroha

The number of dead people climbs to four according to the report obtained from the Prefectural Risk and Disaster Management Committee (CPGRC) yesterday around 7 p.m. A man was swept away by the Mangoky River last Tuesday near Bemarivo in the commune of Marearano, Beroroha district, Atsimo-Andrefana region. The three other victims, made up of a man, a woman and a child wanting to cross the river to reach the village of Mahasoa, still in the rural commune of Marearano, were also swept away by the waters.

The bodies of these four people were found yesterday and Tuesday midday for the man. According to information from the regional directorate of Communication and Culture in Beroroha, fifty homes have been reported destroyed so far and three hundred and fifty people affected. The latest assessments report that nearly 300 ha of rice fields are flooded, and a dam devastated. However, this dam ensures the rice production of nearly 200 ha. The organization of emergency responses has been under consideration since yesterday within the Toliara operational center.

Ambakikil

The rural commune of Ambahikily, in the Morombe district, was swept away by the strong tropical storm Alvaro. During the day of January 1, heavy rains fell for nearly six hours in the rural commune of Ambahikily, located on the RN55 linking Bevoay to Morombe. Eight fokontany are reported to be in difficulty due to rising waters. Victims say they were not warned of the arrival of the cyclone and therefore did not prepare for it. In addition to the destroyed huts, rice fields are also flooded in this rice-producing commune. However, producers were waiting for a good harvest of already ripe rice. In the rural commune of Ankatsakatsa Sud, still on the RN55, there is concern that the Mangoky river will leave its bed, closely grazing the national road. While the road has just been rehabilitated by the Chinese barely three months ago. Toliara I and II have not suffered significant material damage so far despite the violent winds last Sunday and Monday. The CPGRC raids are currently focused on Morombe, which recorded around four hundred people affected. Three hundred of them have already returned to their homes after the waters gradually receded. Rice and oil were distributed during this descent. No details yet regarding Beroroha.

Also Read:  Ramūnas KARBAUSKIS: 2023 review and 10 sins of government that cannot be forgotten - Respublika.lt

MiotiSoa Mare

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The flu epidemic in A Coruña causes a 35% increase in emergency consultations
The flu epidemic in A Coruña causes a 35% increase in emergency consultations
Posted on
Four people swept away by flood
Four people swept away by flood
Posted on
A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior
A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior
Posted on
New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland
New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News