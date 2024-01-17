four players left the National Stadium during the ‘Blanquiazul Night 2024’

#players #left #National #Stadium #Blanquiazul #Night

What happened at the National Stadium? Before starting the match between Alianza Lima vs. Once Caldas for the Blue and White Night, four players from the squad left.

Between the presentation of the Alianza Lima squad and the friendly against Once Caldas for the ‘Blanquiazul Night 2024’, up to four players from the intimate cast, who received the support of the attending fans, left the National Stadium before the match. Because?

We are talking about Bassco Soyer, Victor Guzman, Brian Arias y Marco Huamanwho must travel with the Peruvian under-23 team to Venezuela to compete in the Pre-Olympic qualifying for Paris 2024.

In the middle of the Liga 1 MAX broadcast, it was revealed that these players left the sports venue to be able to join the rest of the national cast at the Jorge Chávez Airport. Therefore, they could not participate in the duel against the Colombian team.

It is important to keep in mind that they were not the only footballers who did not have the chance to play this important match. In fact, it had also previously been confirmed that Sebastián Rodríguez and Franco Zanelatto would not have minutes on this occasion.

The eleven that Alianza Lima used against Once Caldas

In this first presentation of Alianza Lima before its fans in 2024, Alejandro Restrepo decided to use a line of three. In this way, this was the squad that faced Once Caldas in this friendly match:

Angel Fields; John Paul Freytes, Aldair Fountains, Jiovany Ramos; Ricardo Lagos, Jesus Castle, Adrian Arregui, Catriel Cabellos, Kevin Serna; Cecilius Waterman, Hernan Ships.

Kevin Serna excited about the Blanquiazul Night 2024

Kevin Serna spoke for Liga 1 MAX and indicated that he feels excited to be chosen as the best player of the Blue and White Night 2024.

“That honor gives me to be the best player in front of all those monsters. I work for the team and the important thing was that the team won today. Give a good image to all this beautiful fans who came to support. Happy. We are preparing for “That’s what the teacher wants: intensity.”he expressed.

