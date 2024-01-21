Four policemen, suspected of having “falsified” the results of the breathalyzer test in the case of a former commander

#policemen #suspected #falsified #results #breathalyzer #test #case #commander

Four police officers from Hunedoara are accused of having, last year, stopped the former commander of the Petroșani Municipality Police in traffic, suspected of being under the influence of alcoholic beverages, but the officers did not test him and then “falsified” the results of the alcohol test.

Police car Photo: Adrian Ilincescu/ HotNews.ro

Judicial police officers from the General Anticorruption Directorate – Hunedoara County Anticorruption Service executed four arrest warrants, issued by the case prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Hunedoara Court, for four police officers from the Hunedoara County Police Inspectorate, investigated for committing the crime of abuse of office, respectively complicity in abuse of office.

“From the investigations carried out, it emerged that, in the evening of 16.03.2023, one of the police agents, in the exercise of his traffic police duties, stopped, within the radius of the city of Vulcan, a car driven by the former commander of the Petroșani Municipality Police, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

In these circumstances, with the intention and purpose of not detecting the commission of the illegal act, represented by driving the motor vehicle on public roads under the influence of alcoholic beverages, the police officer did not test him with the breathalyzer provided, to determine the concentration of alcohol in the air expired.

At the same time, helped by the other three police officers, he simulated a check of the driver with the breathalyzer device, so as to certify the zero value of the level of alcohol in the exhaled air, thus making unnecessary a possible collection of biological blood samples, necessary for the scientific establishment of the concentration of alcohol in the body and, in this way, preventing the contraventional or criminal liability of the driver in question,” a DGA press release states.

The four police officers were detained for 24 hours and the prosecutors requested preventive arrest for 30 days.