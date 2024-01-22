Four reasons to increase fruit consumption during…

#reasons #increase #fruit #consumption #during..

The dietitian Bárbara Munar (@hablandodenutricion) has explained several reasons to eat fruit during menopause.

The climacteric stage is inevitable and, during this phase, female bodies and hormones suffer changes significant. Therefore, it is important to know which aspects need to be reinforced. Given this, Munar explains to us why fruit is one of the best allies during this vital phase.

The expert denies one of the most popular myths in relation to fruit, and that is that doesn’t make you fat. Fruit is a food with a very low energy density, that is, with few calories. But it has other great contributions such as fiber or vitamins.

MORE FRUITS, LESS SYMPTOMS

The fruit is very rich in polyphenolsactive substances that help reduce inflammation. After 40, there is a hormonal decline that leads to an increase in inflammation. This inflammation worsens and increases the number of some symptoms such as hot flashes, insomnia or joint pain

FOOD TRIANGLE +40: MORE VITAMINS

The dietitian remembers the food triangle after 40. A way to illustrate the nutritional contributions that women should take from age 40 towards the climacteric transition.

Fruit does not make you fat, has few calories and provides fiber

And the inverted pyramid reveals that the contribution of proteins, vitamins, minerals and fats It should be greater than that of refined carbohydrates. For this reason, Munar remembers that vitamins are going to be essential during menopause, since they help reduce oxidative stress. Which translates into a slowdown in aging with greater fruit consumption.

INTESTINAL TRANSIT

The fruit has a important source of fiberwhich provides satiety and microbiota improvement. Thanks to the latter, fiber can benefit us in relation to intestinal transit and strengthen the immune systemvery essential as the years go by for protection against “opportunistic” diseases, as Bárbara adds.

FRUIT AND GLYCEMIAS

The dietitian confirms one of the most recurring doubts: you can eat fruit at night.

Another general concern is in relation to the sugars that the fruit contains. Barbara claims that the fruit alters blood glucose levels, but like any food. Thus, the level of glucose increases in the blood whenever we eat. Likewise, glucose will always increase after any meal.

However, the conflict with blood glucose levels occurs when very high or sustained peaks occur for a long time. But the fruit does not make them because despite its high sugar content -glucose and fructose-, their release is much slower due to the fiber, vitamins and water it contains.