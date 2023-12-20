Four to hospital after tequila blunder

#hospital #tequila #blunder

Four women were sent to hospital with mouth burns after a bartender served what he thought was table salt during a tequila round in London in 2021.

This is reported by Sky news.

Confused

It was on December 7 in 2021 that the horrific incident took place at the popular British nightclub Tiger Tiger.

According to Sky news, the four women ordered one tequila shot each. The shots were made in the bar while the women watched – and everything seemed fine.

But when the women traditionally licked the salt, bit into the lime boat and consumed the liquor, the bartender quickly realized that something was wrong:

All of the women had a corrosive and burning sensation on their tongue – and in addition they immediately vomited.

The newspaper writes that the bartender then tasted the salt, which turned out to be caustic soda – a strong sodium hydroxide acid that is often used for drain cleaning or other effective cleaning.

Caustic soda is a base that is particularly corrosive to the skin and eyes. It can also cause blindness.

An ambulance was called shortly after the disastrous tequila blunder, where the women were hospitalized.

No one was permanently injured, but the nightclub was reported.

Got a nice fine

This week, the verdict was handed down after the tequila nightmare in Westminster Council.

There it emerged that the bartender “had no idea what he had done” until it was too late.

The nightclub was nevertheless found guilty on four counts. One of the points involved “exposing customers to the risk of chemical substances”.

A3D2, which owns the well-known British club, received a fine of NOK 1.5 million after the incident. They must have accepted this on the spot.

– We hope the significant fine will go ahead as a warning and an example to all businesses hereafter, said Aicha Less from Westminster Council in a statement.

The club has not yet commented on the ruling. The four aggrieved women are said to have come away from the tequila trauma without any permanent damage.