Four unknown cryptocurrencies expected to skyrocket in 2024, according to analyst

Cryptocurrency analyst Mike Ermolaev is optimistic about four little-known cryptocurrencies that he says are expected to soar in 2024: Aptos (APT), Liquity (LQTY), Render Token (RNDR) and LeverFi (LEVER). For Ermolaev, these altcoins stand out as particularly noteworthy.

Apts (APT)

As the analyst highlighted, Aptos (APT) presents a promising trend. Trading between US$6.53 and US$7.37, the cryptocurrency appreciated 17.85% in one month. Furthermore, technical analysis reveals a generally neutral to positive outlook, with several indicators suggesting growth potential.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), for example, is at 55.87, indicating neutral market dynamics. The Awesome Oscillator at 2.11, however, is signaling a buy, suggesting a potential upward movement in price.

In terms of moving averages, Aptos shows strong buy signals across multiple time frames. According to the analyst, resistance levels at $8.11 and $9.16 and support levels at $5.35 and $3.64 suggest that APT has room for an upward move before finding significant resistance.

“Overall, the technical analysis of Aptos (APT) paints a picture of a coin with a stable and potentially growing market presence,” he highlighted.

Liquity (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) is exhibiting a mixed trend in the cryptocurrency market, according to Ermolaev. The price of the cryptocurrency is ranging from $1.3359 to $1.5644.

LQTY’s RSI is at 44.89, which is neutral, and other indicators such as the Stochastic %K, the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and the Average Directional Index (ADI) support this stance. In other words, the LQTY market appears to be in balance.

Resistance levels for LQTY are at $2.3163 and $2.9898, and support levels are at $0.9399 and $0.2370.

As Ermolaev stated, these numbers suggest that Liquity could face resistance in the short term if it tries to move higher.

“The mixed signals from the oscillators and moving averages suggest a market that is currently uncertain, with the potential for upward and downward movements. At the same time, there is the opinion that LQTY may have reached its lowest level, with serious potential for appreciation”, he pointed out.

Render Token (RNDR)

Meanwhile, regarding Render Token, the analyst stated that the asset is showing a mixed but predominantly positive trend, trading between US$2.43 and US$3.96.

The Relative Strength Index is at 65.6794, which is neutral, while the Momentum indicator at 1.7091 and the MACD at 0.3200 signal a buy, suggesting some bullish momentum.

In terms of moving averages, Render Token shows a strong uptrend. The exponential moving average (EMA) at 1.9251 and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.9650 indicate buy signals, reflecting a consistent upward trend.

Resistance levels at $2.8633 and $3.3449, and support levels at $1.7165 and $1.0513 suggest that RNDR has room for upward movement before encountering significant resistance. Render recently reached a notable milestone by surpassing $3 for the first time in 600 days.

“This development indicates a resurgence of investor interest and market confidence in RNDR, potentially signaling a positive trend for the token,” he stated.

LiverFi (LIVER)

Finally, Ermolaev shared his analysis for LeverFi (LEVER), whose price is fluctuating between $0.0012 and $0.0015. According to the analyst, the Relative Strength Index is at 42.0873, which is neutral, suggesting a balanced market.

Meanwhile, both the 200 EMA and 200 SMA at $0.0013 indicate a long-term downtrend.

Pivot point analysis indicates that resistance levels are at $0.0026 and $0.0039, while support levels are located at $0.0011 and $0.0008.

“These numbers suggest that LeverFi may face resistance in the near term if it tries to move higher. At best, LeverFi can offer a potential return of 400-700%,” he calculated.

This optimism is based on the observation that a local downtrend has been broken and a long-term support level has been holding for months.

Price above the EMA100 and lower EMAs indicates a strong bullish bias. Therefore, LeverFi could be poised for a significant upward move, according to the analyst.