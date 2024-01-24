Four Van Gogh Museum employees leave after misconduct at Pokémon Expo

#Van #Gogh #Museum #employees #leave #misconduct #Pokémon #Expo

In the Van Gogh Museum, artists were inspired by Pokémon and some of Vincent van Gogh’s best-known works.Image REMKO DE WAAL / ANP

The Van Gogh Museum confirms that it concerns ‘a number of employees from operational services’. This includes security guards, but also public service employees who work in the cloakroom and at the cash register.

The museum does not want to confirm how many people are involved, but sources – who do not want to identify themselves because they still work at the museum – report to Het Parool that there are at least four employees.

The four are said to have misbehaved around the Pokémon exhibition. The employees were suspended as of mid-December, the museum confirmed. A spokesperson for the museum reports: “We emphasize that we view this as an incident.”

According to the museum, the employees, one of whom is said to have been employed for 25 years, did not adhere to the ‘procedures and codes of conduct’ for staff. According to sources, they informed visitors in various ways about when they could buy tickets. One employee allegedly embezzled a box of Pokémon cards.

The exhibition – which featured six paintings of Pokémon in the style of Van Gogh – caused total madness among visitors. For example, rare cards of Pikachu as Van Gogh’s self-portrait were issued after a search through the museum. Last fall, images of collectors falling over each other in the museum shop circulated on TikTok and Snapchat.

Museum tickets sold out in September for weeks afterward. The museum stopped issuing the cards in October because they were being resold online for high prices.

Anyone who wanted to admire Pokémon in the Van Gogh is unfortunately too late: the exhibition ended on January 7.

