Fractal 6 – Neue Version des Matrix-Clients

January 23, 2024 Ralf Hersel Reading time: 5 minutes

The new version of the Matrix client for the GNOME desktop comes with many innovations under the hood. Nevertheless, I cannot yet recommend the application for constant use.>

The development team of the Matrix client for the GNOME desktop constantly delivers new versions. Version 5 was only released at the end of November 2023, as we reported. Now there is version 6, which brings the following extensions and improvements:

Fractal can open Matrix URIs, it is even registered as a handler for the “Matrix” schema.

The verification flow has been rewritten, hopefully solving most verification issues.

Room members can be kicked, banned or ignored from their profile.

More settings for notifications, global or per room, have been added.

The times follow the format (12h or 24h) from the system settings.

The auto-completion of tabs also works when mentioning public spaces, for which you start the query with “#”.

With this version, Fractal is fully translated into six languages.

More important than the innovations are the functions that are not supported by Fractal. When organizing rooms, there are the standard categories: Favorites, Rooms, Low Priority and Historical.

Rooms can also be assigned to the first three using drag & drop. The category Historical I didn’t know until now. All rooms that you have left appear there. I haven’t found a way to delete the content. Fractal does not support spaces, which are very helpful if you want to organize a large amount of rooms. With the Matrix clients Element and SchildiChat, the spaces appear as room groups to the left of the room list:

SchildiChat

With Fractal it is not visible which rooms contain new posts. If I understand correctly, rooms with new posts move up the list. This isn’t very helpful because you have to click through all the top rooms to see where there are new posts. The Matrix clients Element and SchildiChat do it better by showing points or counters where there is something new:

Element

What neither Element nor Fractal can do is graphically differentiate between your own and other posts. This distinction greatly supports the flow of reading because you can immediately recognize your own contributions. Here is an example from SchildiChat:

Bubble display in SchildiChat

You can see what this looks like in Fractal (and also Element) in the cover image.

I consider Schildichat to be the best Matrix client. Unfortunately, the application has no longer been developed since April 2023. This is due to capacity problems at developer SpiritCroc. Mind you, this is only about the desktop client, not the Android client. The desktop client is stuck at version 1.11.30, while the reference application (Element) is at version 1.11.55.

Soon, after a long time, I will take another close look at Element.

When I tested Fractal 6, I noticed the viscosity. The application seemed quite slow to me, both when starting and when using it. I tried Fractal in a virtual machine with Debian 12 Testing. Maybe it will run faster with a proper installation; However, my experience shows that this is rarely the case.

What Fractal also cannot do is sub-organize spaces, namely threads. Threads can be used to organize discussions in a room. I have a separate article about this. I don’t like threads at all, but that’s another topic.

Conclusion

It’s great that the Fractal developers deliver further developments in short periods of time.

Fractal looks very slick as a GNOME application.

So far, a few important functions are still missing, namely spaces, threads, indicators for new posts.

I would like Fractal to be a little more responsive.

