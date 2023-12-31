Fragments of a Chinese space rocket crashed into a residential area

#Fragments #Chinese #space #rocket #crashed #residential #area

A video was also made of the fall and impact.

Fragments of a rocket used to launch Chinese satellites have fallen in a populated area in China, reports Space.com. A recording was also made of the remains.

The China National Space Agency launched two satellites from the Xinjiang Space Center in the early hours of December 26, Hungarian time. The Changcheng 3B rocket also delivered two spacecraft for China’s Beidou navigation satellite system, roughly equivalent to America’s GPS.

The satellites successfully entered medium Earth orbit, but Changcheng 3B’s side boosters fell back and landed in the Guangxi region of southern China.

Andrew Jones journalist posted a video on X that was originally shared on Weibo. This shows the fallback of one of the remains, but the other accelerator was also detected, the device allegedly crashed into a house. Reddish-brown gas or smoke indicating nitrogen tetroxide can be seen in the footage, and hydrazine is also used in the rocket, both substances are extremely dangerous.

This is not the first time that Chinese space rockets have caused alarm. Beijing has previously been accused by several countries of carelessly handling its space debris. In China, warnings are often issued before missile launches, and evacuations are carried out in some potentially affected areas.