France and Jordan airlifted humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip

According to Martin Griffiths, the head of the UN emergency operations, Gaza has become uninhabitable due to the bomb attacks by the Israeli forces, the Guardian reports.

“Three months after the October 7 attacks, Gaza has become a scene of death and despair,” Griffiths said on Friday. He warned that a public health disaster is unfolding, and people will have to face the biggest food shortages ever. “We are on the verge of starvation,” he added.

The last 3 months affected the children particularly sensitively:

“There is no food. No water. No school. Nothing but the terrifying sounds of war, day after day. Gaza simply became uninhabitable. People are experiencing daily threats to their very existence – and the world is watching.”

15 people were arrested in Turkey and eight others were deported, accused of having ties to Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service. The Turkish authorities detained 34 people on similar charges earlier this week.

In December, Turkey warned Israel that there could be serious consequences if they tried to “hunt” for Hamas members on its territory. Unlike most of its Western allies and some Arab countries, Turkey has not declared Hamas a terrorist organization. (Guardians)

Hasan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of the Shia terrorist organization/political party/criminal organization/shadow state Hezbollah, gave a nationally televised speech in Lebanon, in which he said it was inevitable that the organization would react to Israel’s liquidation of a Hamas leader in Lebanon’s capital. Saleh al-Aruri, the deputy head of Hamas’s political wing, was allegedly killed in an Israeli drone attack in Beirut this week.

Nasrallah did not say anything more about the reaction, except that it will happen at the right time and place. He also said that the war today is not only for Palestine, but also for Lebanon.

Many analysts have long feared that the conflict could expand between Israel and Hezbollah, and as we explained in detail in this article, the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist organization could be a much more serious opponent than Hamas. Fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah is already regular in southern Lebanon. (Guardians)

France and Jordan jointly airlifted seven tons of humanitarian aid to civilians and aid workers in the Gaza Strip, the French presidential office announced. The “terribly complex operation” was carried out on Thursday night with a C-130 aircraft, and the crew consisted of a mix of French and Jordanians.

The dropped aid packages went to a Jordanian field hospital in the southern city of Han Júnisz. Jordan has previously sent aid to the Gazans by plane, but this is the first time France has participated directly in such an operation. “The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical,” said French President Emmanuel Macron at X. (Guardians)

According to the Iranian Interior Minister, several suspects who were involved in the bombings in Kerman have been arrested, reports .

Minister Majid Mirahmadi spoke on state television about the arrests in five different cities of five different provinces who could be linked to the attacks.

Almost a hundred people lost their lives in Wednesday’s double explosion. The explosions occurred at a ceremony held in memory of the country’s top commander, Kassem Soleimani, who died in a US drone attack in 2020. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A 38-year-old Israeli man captured by Hamas has died, a community that was attacked by Hamas on October 7 announced.

The Nir Oz kibbutz community did not release the cause of death of 38-year-old Tamir Adar. About 250 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attack. Of Nir Oz’s population of 400, 80 people were abducted. The man’s grandmother, 85-year-old Yaffa Adar, was also kidnapped by the militants on October 7. He was among more than 100 hostages released during the week-long ceasefire in November.

According to Israeli government information, the militants are still holding 113 hostages, including 19 women and two children under the age of 5, and the bodies of 24 other hostages. Hamas has said it will not release any more hostages until Israel ends its military offensive and withdraws from the Gaza Strip.

(Guardian)

As of Friday, Israel struck more than 100 targets in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported. And the Palestinian Red Crescent reported gunshots near the Khan Younis center.

The IDF said in its report that during the night military activity was also carried out in Bureij in the central part of the Gaza Strip and in Khan Younis further south. In Bereij, they claim, an “armed terrorist cell” tried to attack an IDF tank, and in response, their troops chased them. Later, an Israeli fighter jet struck the camp where the terrorists fled, they said.

According to their claim, in Khan Younis, they found a launch pad used to fire a number of missiles into Israeli territory. The IDF also dealt a blow to them, and several “terrorists” were killed in the clashes.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, air and artillery strikes continued on Friday morning. According to their claim, the immediate vicinity of the Al-Amal hospital has been hit by several attacks in recent days, one of which caused the death of five people. It was also reported that intense and continuous fighting is taking place around the hospital, which hinders the movement of rescue teams and limits access to the injured.

(CNN)

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will travel to Lebanon for two days on Friday to ease the tension between Israel and Hezbollah, reports The Times of Israel. His foreign minister’s aim is to discuss the situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border, where clashes have been ongoing since October 8 between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah. Diplomacy with regional leaders is important and can help prevent escalation, the EU said in a statement.

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said four more of its members were killed in an airstrike in the village of Naqoura. According to Lebanese state media, there was an Israeli attack.

Fourteen people, including nine children, died on Thursday morning in the attack on Al-Mawasi, west of Han Yunis.

She was first held in a family home in Gaza and then in a hospital with her daughters, until she was released in November during the temporary ceasefire, said a freed hostage.

The Israeli army searched the Nur-Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarem and detained more than 120 people on suspicion of military activity.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant has stated that there will be no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip and that Palestinian bodies will control the area after the end of the war.

