France and Jordan drop seven tons of aid on Gaza

#France #Jordan #drop #tons #aid #Gaza

France and Jordan have dropped seven tonnes of humanitarian and health aid on the Gaza Strip, where the approximately 2.4 million inhabitants lack everything after almost three months of conflict, Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday January 4. “The humanitarian situation remains critical in Gaza. In a difficult context, France and Jordan have delivered aid by air to the population and those who come to their aid”said the President of the Republic on X. This live is now over.

Hassan Nasrallah’s warning. The leader of Hezbollah affirmed that a response to the Israeli strike on his stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut (Lebanon), which killed the number two of Palestinian Hamas, was “inevitable” on “the battlefield”. “We cannot remain silent about a violation of this magnitude because it would mean that all of Lebanon would be exposed” in the future, stressed Hassan Nasrallah. “Our fighters from all border areas (…) will respond to this dangerous violation“, he added.

More than 76 000 people residing in southern Lebanon were displaced. According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 76,000 people residing in southern Lebanon have been displaced. According to new figures published by the United Nations specialized agency, nearly 81% of displaced people are currently housed with relatives. Only 2% are housed in 14 collective shelters.

The Minister of Defense presents his plan for Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed his plans for the post-war period in Gaza on Thursday evening. This plan provides that operations “continue” until “return of the hostages”au “dismantling Hamas’ military and governance capabilities” and to “the elimination of military threats”. “There will be no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip after the war objectives are achieved”also supported Yoav Gallant.

Bombings continue in Gaza. Israeli air raids and artillery fire hit Khan Younes on Thursday, a large town in the south of the Gaza Strip which has become the epicenter of operations. Since the start of hostilities, 22,438 people, mainly women, adolescents and children, have been killed, according to the latest, unverifiable report from the Hamas Ministry of Health.