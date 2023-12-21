France: Bars and 800 gold coins seized from a car at the Swiss border

Published21. December 2023, 5:23 p.m.

France: Bars and 800 gold coins seized from a car at the Swiss border

At the gates of Basel, French customs officers recently intercepted a car registered in the United Kingdom. While searching the luggage, they found a “treasure” of 570,000 francs.

While searching luggage and backpacks, customs officers discovered 852 gold coins bearing the image of George V, Edward VII, Victoria and Elizabeth II.

On December 14, French customs officers from the Saint-Louis section, very close to Basel, discovered ingots and more than 800 gold coins bearing the effigy of kings and queens of England, during a motorway check. carried out near the Swiss border.

On board the car, registered in the United Kingdom and which was carrying two people, customs officers got their hands on this real treasure, the value of which is estimated at more than 600,000 euros (nearly 570,000 francs).

During the check, the driver, a man aged around 50, said he was coming from Switzerland and wanted to go to the United Kingdom. He immediately admitted to carrying cash and presented a bank statement with the amount of cash, bonds and precious metals and raw materials, without details of the quantity transported.

In the effigy of George V or Elizabeth II

While searching luggage and backpacks, customs officers discovered several batches of envelopes containing four gold bars of one kilo each and 852 gold coins bearing the effigy of George V, Edward VII, Victoria and of Elizabeth II.

This is an offense for non-execution of the obligation to declare cash with a value equal to or greater than 10,000 euros when entering the European Union. Initially questioned, the driver and his passenger “were released,” said the Mulhouse Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation was opened to shed light on the origin of the values ​​that were seized.

(AFP)

