France JUDGES SENTENCE on Ligue 1 footballer

The world panorama that has nothing to do directly with football also generates positions and perspectives for certain players. In that sense, a negative situation for the footballer is put into context. Youcef Atalwho plays in the French Ligue 1.

Native of Algeriasince 2018 he has remained in the ranks of the OGC Niza, he works as a defender in the European team. However, in November 2023, he suffered consequences after expressing inappropriate comments regarding the war conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Youcef Atal sentenced for hate crime against Israel

The African footballer posted a video on his social networks where he commented «A black day for the Jews«. This, having negative criticism in reference to the aforementioned conflict. For this reason and under the crime of “provocation to hatred on religious grounds”he was arrested and prosecuted. Andrés Onrubia Ramos, Ligue 1 reporter, announced the information on his X profile.

It was confirmed that he received a sentence of eight months in prison for his comment issued. In addition to that, you will have to cancel a MORE for the sum of €45,000.

Youcef Atal, 27 years old, made his professional debut in 2025 with Paradou AC, in his native Algeria. Then, he spent a season with KV Kortrijk of Belgium. In that time, he scored seven goals in 64 games in which he participated. In 2018, he headed to the French First Division, since then, he has conceded 12 goals in 115 games.

Notably Youcef Atal is located away from OGC Niza, and this month, he will leave the organization. Considerably, this fact is unprecedented in recent years but will mean a negative episode for the Algerian footballer.

With his national team, he debuted in 2017, hence he was part of the team in the African Cup of Nations of 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2021. In addition, he was crowned champion in 2019, after the victory of Algeria about Senegal.