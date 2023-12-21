FRANCE-MADAGASCAR RELATION – The committee of wise men persists

The ARFM landed at the French embassy in Ambatomena yesterday morning

A letter was sent to the French embassy by the committee of wise men. According to them, only the Malagasy can solve Malagasy problems.

Despite his inauguration last Saturday at the Barea Mahamasina stadium, President Andry Rajoelina is heckled by various entities. The latter mainly contest the fact that he has French nationality. Which, according to these entities, taints the credibility of the President. Yesterday, in the morning, the “Antenimieran’ny ray aman-dreny ara-drazana sy ny foko malagasy” (ARFM), the committee of wise men, arrived at the French embassy in Ambatomena to bring a letter seeking France to stop its interference in the internal affairs of the country. They also came to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support their demands. “The goal is for the Malagasy people to be able to resolve their internal problems among themselves,” said Noël Rakotondrasoa, president of the platform.

A request that appears quite extravagant given the current situation in the country. With the new President of the Republic who comes to power and is in collaboration with members of the international community, of which France is a part. Shortly after the inauguration

of President Andry Rajoelina, an emissary from the Élysée came to meet him to bring the letter of congratulations from President Emmanuel Macron. He also came to say that France is ready to continue its support in the development of Madagascar.

Interference

During the celebration of the French national holiday on July 14, Arnaud Guillois, French ambassador, declared that the elections only concern Malagasy people. As if to provide proof of his country’s desire not to interfere in Malagasy internal affairs. Yet this is what the committee of wise men criticizes. The question of President Rajoelina’s French nationality also remains one of the ARFM’s concerns. They do not accept the fact that the President of the country has French nationality. However, the remark comes a bit late given that it is already in place and has full powers. We are entitled to wonder where the platform was during the pre-election period, when the collective of candidates demanded the disqualification of candidate number three.

Scattered islands. It is also a subject that angers those who contest the presidency of the boss of the TGV. For them, the history of French nationality could jeopardize the Big Island’s chances of recovering the small neighboring islands. However, it was President Andry Rajoelina who relaunched the demand for the restitution of the scattered islands during his first mandate, but the negotiations were broken off after the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs remained vacant.

Ravo Andriantsalama