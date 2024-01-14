France must melt down 27 million coins because Europe does not agree to the new design | Abroad

#France #melt #million #coins #Europe #agree #design

France must melt down 27 million coins of 10, 20 and 50 euro cents after the design was rejected by the European Commission. The whole story could cost up to 1.2 million euros.

La Monnaie de Paris, the institution that has been responsible for coins in France for centuries, started producing 27 million new coins of 10, 20 and 50 euro cents at the beginning of November. They all received a new design. That design normally always has to be approved by the European Commission, but they did not wait for that in France.

French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruni Le Maire would visit the institute on December 7, so the plan was to have the coins ready by then. Employees at the Monnaire de Paris even worked day and night to meet the deadline.

But at the beginning of December the institute received an unpleasant notification from the European Commission. The new design of the coins was not approved. The stars on the coins would not meet European requirements.

And now they are in France with 27 million coins that they cannot do anything with. These must now all be destroyed and melted down into a design that has been approved. Monnaire de Paris speaks of “an industrial setback that we could have done without.”

The “setback” would cost between 700,000 and 1.2 million euros, but the exact amount was not confirmed. The institution also points out that this series represents less than 2 percent of its annual production and that it is completely recycled.

