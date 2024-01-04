France vs Norway LIVE SCORES; Brisbane International LIVE results; Rafael Nadal defeats Jason Kubler; Aryna Sabalenka defeats Zhu Lin; France move into semi-finals despite underdog’s big effort

#France #Norway #LIVE #SCORES #Brisbane #International #LIVE #results #Rafael #Nadal #defeats #Jason #Kubler #Aryna #Sabalenka #defeats #Zhu #Lin #France #move #semifinals #underdogs #big #effort

Aryna Sabalenka has continued her strong form at the Brisbane International and has now only lost four games across her opening rounds in the tournament.

“It’s been an amazing two games, I think I played a really great match,” she told Nine’s Jelena Dokic.

“Even though the score is 6-1 6-0 it wasn’t an easy match, she (Zhu Lin) played really great tennis.

“Of course I’m super happy with the level (of performance) and super happy with the win today.”

The world number two went on to thank the Brisbane crowd for its somewhat late night support. ﻿

“Thank you so much for staying (out), it’s not that late, but staying back late and supporting us,” she laughed.

“Thank you, you really make this place special.”

Catch up on the highlights between Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and Lin Zhu from Day 5 of the 2023/24 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena.

Sabalenka’s Brisbane International ﻿appearance is the first of her career, having last played in the city in a Federation Cup match.

The Belarus representative poked fun at the crowd for their choice of support last time. ﻿

“It’s definitely better playing the tournament because last time I played here, I mean obviously you guys supported Australians, so it wasn’t like that great atmosphere for us, but I’m super happy to be back and super happy to feel the support,” she said to the cheers of the crowd.

“It’s been an amazing place, amazing city and I really hope I’m going to do really well here.”

Defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was all smiles after her Brisbane International victory.

Sabalenka’s win over Lin made it 13 wins in a row in Australia.

It continues her love affair with the country, having won the Australian Open in 2023.

The 25-year-old is hoping she can replicate that performance but is putting last year’s success in the back of her mind. ﻿

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 03: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand in her match against Lucia Bronzetti of Italy during day four of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on January 03, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) (Getty)