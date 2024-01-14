France Welcomes “Democratic Exercise” In Taiwan Elections

#France #Welcomes #Democratic #Exercise #Taiwan #Elections

France congratulated the voters and candidates in the elections in Taiwan for their “democratic exercise” while calling in a statement for “respect for the status quo.”

“We send our congratulations to all voters and candidates who participated in this democratic exercise, as well as elected officials,” the French Foreign Ministry said, without mentioning pro-independence President-elect Lai Ching-te by name.



“We reaffirm the crucial nature of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, call for respect for the status quo by all parties, and look forward to a resumption of cross-strait dialogue,” the statement added.

Lai, who won the presidential election on Saturday, is considered by China to be a promoter of “separatist activities” as well as “a serious danger” to relations between China and Taiwan.

