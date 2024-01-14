France Welcomes “Democratic Exercise” In Taiwan Elections

#France #Welcomes #Democratic #Exercise #Taiwan #Elections

France congratulated the voters and candidates in the elections in Taiwan for their “democratic exercise” while calling in a statement for “respect for the status quo.”

“We send our congratulations to all voters and candidates who participated in this democratic exercise, as well as elected officials,” the French Foreign Ministry said, without mentioning pro-independence President-elect Lai Ching-te by name.

“We reaffirm…

France congratulated the voters and candidates in the elections in Taiwan for their “democratic exercise” while calling in a statement for “respect for the status quo.”

“We send our congratulations to all voters and candidates who participated in this democratic exercise, as well as elected officials,” the French Foreign Ministry said, without mentioning pro-independence President-elect Lai Ching-te by name.

“We reaffirm the crucial nature of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, call for respect for the status quo by all parties, and look forward to a resumption of cross-strait dialogue,” the statement added.

Lai, who won the presidential election on Saturday, is considered by China to be a promoter of “separatist activities” as well as “a serious danger” to relations between China and Taiwan.

dab/bpi/pc/meb

Advertisement – Scroll to Continue

Also Read:  The situation is stable in the emergency rooms of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The A59 remains closed towards Den Bosch almost all day
The A59 remains closed towards Den Bosch almost all day
Posted on
“And the chicken coop looks better”
“And the chicken coop looks better”
Posted on
Loeb’s blow, which cuts Carlos Sainz by 10 minutes, a third of his advantage
Loeb’s blow, which cuts Carlos Sainz by 10 minutes, a third of his advantage
Posted on
Dangerous warning: Avoid these three foods with bananas even in the most hungry moments – it may end up being fatal!
Dangerous warning: Avoid these three foods with bananas even in the most hungry moments – it may end up being fatal!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News