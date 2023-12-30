France will no longer accept new “detached imams”, including Moroccans, from January 1

France will no longer accept new “seconded” imams, that is to say sent by other countries, from January 1, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Friday in a letter to the countries concerned. by the subject.

After April 1, 2024, seconded imams still present in the territory will not be able to remain there “under this status”, he adds in this letter which AFP was able to consult.

At the beginning of 2020, Emmanuel Macron announced his desire to end the reception of some 300 imams sent by various countries (Algeria, Turkey, Morocco, etc.), and to increase at the same time the number of imams trained in France. “We are working on the end of seconded imams in 2024,” said the then Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner.

Recalling this three-year “advance notice”, to give mosques and states time to organize themselves, Gérald Darmanin insisted on the calendar on Friday: the decision “will effectively apply from January 1, 2024”.

This means in concrete terms that from this date France “will no longer accept new seconded imams”.

As for those who are already there, they will have to change their status: from April 1, a “specific framework” will be put in place to allow associations managing places of worship to recruit imams themselves, that they will pay directly.

The goal is not to prevent foreign imams from preaching in France, but to ensure that none are paid by a foreign state of which they are a civil servant or public agent.

On the other hand, the arrival of “Ramadan imams”, these some 300 chanters and reciters who go to France during the blessed month for Muslims, is “not called into question”, according to this missive.

At the same time, emphasis is placed on the need for a “growing proportion” of imams officiating in the territory to be, “at least partially, trained in France”.

This requires developing training and the State wants to be “attentive” to ensuring that an offer “respectful of the laws and principles of the French Republic” is quickly expanded.

Beyond religious training, it is also about supporting imams’ access to university training, such as those launched in 2023 by the French Institute of Islamology for example.

Determined to fight against “Islamist separatism”, President Emmanuel Macron announced in February 2020 a series of measures against “foreign influences” on Islam in France, ranging from seconded imams to the financing of mosques.

Questioned by AFP, Mohammed Moussaoui, president of the Union of Mosques of France (UMF) believes, on the Moroccan side, that he has no longer been concerned since 2021 by the measure announced by Darmanin.

According to him, the 27 seconded Moroccan imams were hired by UMF associations and no longer receive funding from Rabat.

The number of Algerian seconded imams is estimated at 120.

To better organize Muslim worship, a Forum of Islam in France (Forif) was also launched in February 2022, with field actors supposed to better represent the country’s second religion. But this body is struggling to establish itself in the fragmented landscape of Islam in France.

