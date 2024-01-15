François-Xavier Bellamy head of LR list for the European elections, announces Ciotti

#FrançoisXavier #Bellamy #list #European #elections #announces #Ciotti

Éric Ciotti announced the name of the head of the Les Républicains list for the Republican elections on January 15, 2024 on TF1.

Éric Ciotti announced the name of the head of the Les Républicains list for the Republican elections on January 15, 2024 on TF1.

POLITICS – (No) Surprise! The boss of LR Éric Ciotti gave a boost to the European campaign this Monday, January 15 by launching the outgoing and conservative François-Xavier Bellamy as head of the list, to try to demonstrate that the party “stay the course” despite the recent poaching of Rachida Dati.

“He is a remarkable European elected official who has given influence to our group and to France (…). He is a man of conviction, of values, of work”, said the Alpes-Maritimes MP on TF1, who thus formalized the candidacy of the MEP whose name had been circulating for several months. François-Xavier Bellamy was already at the top of the list in 2019.

In an interview posted online on the website of Figarothe MEP reacted by expressing his « reconnaissance » to the boss of LR and committing to ” to give everything “ during a vote which “affects a lot of the future of our political family, but also of democratic life in France”.

The names of the running mates not yet known

“For all right-wing voters, this is the time to come together to affirm their convictions”he added, refusing that political life be ” scaled down “ to a choice between Emmanuel Macron and the RN.

François-Xavier Bellamy promises to campaign in particular on immigration, where “the essential remains to be done to guarantee”, “the protection of borders », as well as on the “reconstruction of economic sovereignty”.

Despite the entry into the running in September of Jordan Bardella for the National Rally (RN) and Marion Maréchal for Reconquête, Éric Ciotti waited until the start of the year to designate his head of the list, but without revealing for the ‘instantly the names of his running mates.

This choice was imposed, the party boss being unable to find a plan B, that is to say a personality with more moderate convictions and already established in the political landscape, analyzed The world last November.

“Politics is not the Star Academy”

The appointment of François-Xavier Bellamy also comes a few days after the poaching of the Sarkozyist Rachida Dati who joined Gabriel Attal’s government last week as Minister of Culture, and whose departure shook LR.

“For me, politics is not the Star Academy, it’s not we go in, we go out”reacted Éric Ciotti who however affirmed that the LR deputies would not vote “neither trust nor censorship at this stage” towards the new head of government.

Aged 38, four more than the head of government and ten more than Jordan Bardella, François-Xavier Bellamy will have to find a space between macronism, which repeatedly draws from its ranks to recruit ministers, and the extreme right which calls the voters “desperate” of LR to join its ranks.

“The RN projects itself into its dreams of national victory”replied François-Xavier Bellamy who tackles his competitor by advising him “to truly exercise his mandate as a Member of the European Parliament”.

Objective: at least 5% of the votes

In 2019, he only obtained 8.5% of the votes, barely more than the less than 5% of right-wing candidate Valérie Pécresse in the 2022 presidential election. A real trauma for the right, which fears that a new debacle during the European elections on June 9 does not definitively take away LR.

The Republicans cannot afford to stay below 5%, especially as this result would deprive them of representation in the European Parliament and could weaken the EPP group, currently the largest with 176 MEPs out of 705.

In an Elabe poll published Sunday by La Tribune and BFMTV, the LR list remains stable compared to 5 years ago at 8.5%, far behind Jordan Bardella who is in the lead with 28.5% of voting intentions , ahead of the presidential majority (18%).

