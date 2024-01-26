Frankfurt wins with difficulty against Mainz and stays at the top

#Frankfurt #wins #difficulty #Mainz #stays #top

As of: January 26, 2024 11:29 p.m

Eintracht Frankfurt stayed in touch with the top group of the Bundesliga with a home win against Mainz 05.

After the 1-0 (0-0) win against Mainz, Frankfurt remains sixth in the table and is currently two points behind fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund. Mainz remains in the relegation zone and is only ahead of Cologne and Darmstadt because of the better goal difference.

To the live ticker: Frankfurt – Mainz arrow on the right

19th matchday arrow right

Mario Götze scored the decisive goal. “We weren’t good going forward, but we won the game,” said Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller on ARD radio. “We know it was a fluke goal. But we don’t have to apologize for the win.”

Heiko Neumann, sports show, January 26th, 2024 10:45 p.m

Mainz with good chances, but Götze scores in the follow-up

Both teams had good chances in the first half. Marco Richter missed the lead for Mainz in the 3rd minute, Eric Dina-Ebimbe missed the 1-0 for Frankfurt with a header (27th). Frankfurt’s Niels Nkounkou made a desperate save in the 43rd minute when Mainz’s Silvan Widmer aimed for the near corner on the left. Mainz were close to taking the lead after the restart, with Karim Onisowo heading just wide of the goal in the 53rd minute. Frankfurt then had a good chance through Nkounkou, who narrowly missed the goal (65′).

Hugo Larsson and Tom Krauß in a duel

Mario Götze made the decision. A deflected shot landed at his feet, his shot was initially blocked by Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner, but Götze headed the rebound into the empty goal. The goal was examined for a long time, but the pictures showed that Götze was just not offside. “I assumed that I was offside,” Götze told the Sportschau. “That’s why I just laughed at first – and waited.”

Heiko Neumann, sports show, January 26th, 2024 10:45 p.m

Farewell to President Peter Fischer

Peter Fischer was bid farewell before the game; the home game against Mainz was his last as president. “It’s hard, it makes your heart heavy,” said Fischer on ARD.

“Looking back, you can be a bit proud. When I started, there was little to nothing in terms of structures and opportunities here. And the name Eintracht Frankfurt didn’t open any doors for us,” said Fischer. “But to those who didn’t open the door to us in the past, I can now say: ‘You won’t get a season ticket.’ That’s how things have changed.”

Heiko Neumann, sports show, January 26th, 2024 10:45 p.m

Mainz against Werder, Eintracht in Cologne

“For me it was a classic draw game,” said Mainz coach Jan Siewert and added, looking at the Frankfurt goal: “These are the moments in which you have to be even more alert.”

Heiko Neumann, sports show, January 26th, 2024 10:45 p.m

The FSV welcomes Werder Bremen on matchday 20 (Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.). The Frankfurters have to play against 1. FC Köln in the evening game (6.30 p.m.).