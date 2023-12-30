Frans Bauer treated to a surprise party for his fiftieth birthday | Stars

#Frans #Bauer #treated #surprise #party #fiftieth #birthday #Stars

Frans Bauer saw Abraham on Saturday and that milestone did not go unnoticed by his fans. Images show how the Dutch folk singer is surprised with a party.

Frans Bauer is celebrating his fiftieth birthday with his entire family and mother Wies, but what he didn’t know is that a gassing party had also been organized for him. Frans – dressed in a dark beige coat – dances his feet off the floor to the song Jouw Blik by colleague John West, while a number of partygoers admire him.

Bauer is also congratulated on Instagram by his wife Mariska and their children. “Dear Frans, today you turn 50! You are an Abraham with a heart of gold, you are kind, handsome, smart and hardworking!” “Together we will make it a fantastic day full of wonderful memories.”

Regardless of his age, the Brabander feels very young, he tells Privé. “I recently received a compliment from someone, he didn’t want to believe that I’m almost fifty. He estimated me to be forty, my day couldn’t go wrong. A good ‘Chinese diet’ apparently works wonders, hahaha.”

