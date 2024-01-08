Franz Beckenbauer died at 78 years of age

#Franz #Beckenbauer #died #years #age

The greatest legend of German football was world champion as a player in 1974 and as a coach in 1990.

The former German player and coach Franz Beckenbauer He died this Sunday at the age of 78, his family reported this Monday.

Beckenbauer‘The Kaiser’, considered the greatest legend of German football, was world champion as a player in 1974 and as a coach in 1990, he won the old European Cup three times with the Bayern Munich and a European Championship with Germany.

In recent years he had been retired from public life due to health problems and also due to the scandal unleashed by alleged irregularities in his work to obtain for Germany the headquarters of the 2006 World Cup.

“With deep pain we announce that our father and my husband, Franz Beckenbauer, died on Sunday, peacefully in the surroundings of his family. We ask to be able to grieve in peace and skip all questions,” her family reported.

Precisely this Monday, the First German Television Network (ARD) was scheduled to broadcast a new documentary about the life of Beckenbauer.

In the documentary, in addition to archive images, there are statements from former colleagues of his in the Bayernlike Sepp Maier or Paul Breitner, and of the german team like Günter Netzer.

Prominent people from German life who followed him as fans also appear, such as the recently deceased former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, former Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer or former Interior Minister Otto Schily.

His ex-wife Sybille Beckenbauer She is also interviewed in that documentary, as are her former partner Diana Sandmand and her brother Walter Beckenbauer.

The former player, however, could not be interviewed for this documentary about his life.