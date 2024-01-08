Franz Beckenbauer died at 78 years of age

#Franz #Beckenbauer #died #years #age

The greatest legend of German football was world champion as a player in 1974 and as a coach in 1990.

The former German player and coach Franz Beckenbauer He died this Sunday at the age of 78, his family reported this Monday.

Beckenbauer‘The Kaiser’, considered the greatest legend of German football, was world champion as a player in 1974 and as a coach in 1990, he won the old European Cup three times with the Bayern Munich and a European Championship with Germany.

Former player and coach Franz Beckenbauer dies at age 78 ESPN

In recent years he had been retired from public life due to health problems and also due to the scandal unleashed by alleged irregularities in his work to obtain for Germany the headquarters of the 2006 World Cup.

“With deep pain we announce that our father and my husband, Franz Beckenbauer, died on Sunday, peacefully in the surroundings of his family. We ask to be able to grieve in peace and skip all questions,” her family reported.

Editorial Selections

Precisely this Monday, the First German Television Network (ARD) was scheduled to broadcast a new documentary about the life of Beckenbauer.

In the documentary, in addition to archive images, there are statements from former colleagues of his in the Bayernlike Sepp Maier or Paul Breitner, and of the german team like Günter Netzer.

Prominent people from German life who followed him as fans also appear, such as the recently deceased former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, former Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer or former Interior Minister Otto Schily.

Also Read:  Peruvian club among the 10 best in Latin America in 2023, according to statistical portal

His ex-wife Sybille Beckenbauer She is also interviewed in that documentary, as are her former partner Diana Sandmand and her brother Walter Beckenbauer.

The former player, however, could not be interviewed for this documentary about his life.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

One of Putin’s top propagandists was found dead
One of Putin’s top propagandists was found dead
Posted on
Hungarian supermarkets must now alert customers to shrinkflation | Economy
Hungarian supermarkets must now alert customers to shrinkflation | Economy
Posted on
CES 2024: Fair news at a glance
CES 2024: Fair news at a glance
Posted on
PHOTO How much did cigarettes cost in communist “Shops”? How did you take Kent and More “under your belt”?
PHOTO How much did cigarettes cost in communist “Shops”? How did you take Kent and More “under your belt”?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News