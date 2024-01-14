‘fraud or discrimination’; Indian IAS officer against British Airways – Ashwini Bhide | Indian Bureaucrat Slams British Airways | Malayalam news

#fraud #discrimination #Indian #IAS #officer #British #Airways #Ashwini #Bhide #Indian #Bureaucrat #Slams #British #Airways #Malayalam #news

New Delhi – Indian IAS officer made allegations against British Airways. Ashwini Bide said that the authorities informed that the premium economy class was booked but could not be given at the time of check-in. Ashwini mentioned the incident on social media that she was being racially abused.

Ashwini is a 1995 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre. “British Airways, are you cheating me or following racist/discriminatory policies?” How can you downgrade a passenger who has booked premium economy class on the pretense of overbooking? How can this be done without compensation, not even a refund of the booked money. “This is a regular occurrence with British Airways,” Ashwini wrote on the X platform.

Are you cheating or following discriminatory/racist policies @British_Airways ? How come u downgrade a premium economy passenger at check-in counter on false pretext of overbooking without even paying price difference forget about compensation? I’m told this is a common… — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) January 12, 2024

Ashwini’s post tagged Mumbai Airport, DGCA and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. British Airways regretted the incident. The company apologized for the inconvenience caused to Ashwini.. After Ashwini’s post, many passengers came forward against the airline.

