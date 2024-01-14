‘fraud or discrimination’; Indian IAS officer against British Airways – Ashwini Bhide | Indian Bureaucrat Slams British Airways | Malayalam news

#fraud #discrimination #Indian #IAS #officer #British #Airways #Ashwini #Bhide #Indian #Bureaucrat #Slams #British #Airways #Malayalam #news

New Delhi – Indian IAS officer made allegations against British Airways. Ashwini Bide said that the authorities informed that the premium economy class was booked but could not be given at the time of check-in. Ashwini mentioned the incident on social media that she was being racially abused.

Ashwini is a 1995 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre. “British Airways, are you cheating me or following racist/discriminatory policies?” How can you downgrade a passenger who has booked premium economy class on the pretense of overbooking? How can this be done without compensation, not even a refund of the booked money. “This is a regular occurrence with British Airways,” Ashwini wrote on the X platform.

Ashwini’s post tagged Mumbai Airport, DGCA and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. British Airways regretted the incident. The company apologized for the inconvenience caused to Ashwini.. After Ashwini’s post, many passengers came forward against the airline.

English Summary:

“Cheating Or Racist Policies…”: Indian Bureaucrat Slams British Airways

Also Read:  Conflict in Kannur Youth Congress March; Clothes of women activists were torn -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Protester Angi Şerban, taken to the station with a warrant to bring her for a post on Facebook. “Incites to commit crimes”
Protester Angi Şerban, taken to the station with a warrant to bring her for a post on Facebook. “Incites to commit crimes”
Posted on
Manchester United ran away, Tottenham chased. A rain of goals in a breathtaking match. Mirza Şeker wrote
Manchester United ran away, Tottenham chased. A rain of goals in a breathtaking match. Mirza Şeker wrote
Posted on
up to six per week, they remain good for your health
up to six per week, they remain good for your health
Posted on
Receiving debt from China, President of Maldives immediately satirizes India
Receiving debt from China, President of Maldives immediately satirizes India
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News