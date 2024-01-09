FRED & FARID’s new production studio powered by AI

#FRED #FARIDs #production #studio #powered

FRED & FARID announces the launch of [Ai]imagination! It is a global production studio using artificial intelligence, tailor-made for brands, marketing departments and agencies. We tell you more!

” With [Ai]magination, AI has found its heart »

This quote selected by Jacques Seguela, we owe it to GPT4. Its meaning? If we need artificial intelligence, it also needs us.

This is why after two exposures Aimagination noticed in 2023 – bringing together a collective of AI artists in Shanghai and Paris – FRED & FARID has assembled a solid team of talents. AI strategists, artists, designers, producers, editors, retouchers, graphic designers… All passionate about the creative potential of artificial intelligence.

“There are a lot of talented AI artists, a lot of talented advertisers, but the challenge is to bring these two worlds together in an effective culture for brands”expresses the FRED & FARID agency in its press release.

An ambitious project

The ambition of this project is to offer advertisers solutions adapted to their needs in 2024. Namely:

Strategic campaigns: imagined by designers from the advertising industry, but unlimited in terms of expression and imagination. More responsible operations (even if imperfect, because AI consumes a lot of energy), and taking more into consideration budgetary imperatives and the acceleration of communication times.

International teams capable of producing all types of content (texts, visuals, films), ensuring quality monitoring in a constantly evolving field. They must also be passionate about technologies, but convinced that they only make sense if they retain their human dimension.

For the agency: “Artificial intelligence is the biggest revolution in our industry. We are only just beginning. AI tools show their limits and imperfections, but technological advances are so dizzying that they give us a glimpse of a promising future for creatives. »

Thus, FRED & FARID’s ambition is to combine the best of both worlds: that of the avant-garde technology of artificial intelligence, with the poetry and emotion of human intelligence. “We chose to hold on to the Dragon’s tail, rather than watch it fly away without us. With time and work, we hope to be able to trace it back to his head. »

[Ai]magination: a production studio and not an agency

Aimagining is a production studio and not an agency. As such, he is ready to work for brands, of course, but also for any agency or communications group, or even to pitch alongside an agency.

“We are excited to work together with brands, artists, advertising agencies or production companies. We are approaching this new adventure in a humble and collaborative spirit towards everyone. Let us never forget that when it comes to AI, we will always be evolving” can we read in the agency’s press release.

It is possible to believe that today, thanks to AI, everything would be possible and that our only limits are those of our own imagination. This technology offers us at least this: the promise of a reimagined imagination.

Photo credit: FRED & FARID