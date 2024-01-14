Frederick X now King of Denmark, Queen Margrethe abdicated

#Frederick #King #Denmark #Queen #Margrethe #abdicated

EPAKing Frederik addresses the Danes after the proclamation by the Prime Minister

NOS News•today, 2:28 PM•Adjusted today, 3:27 PM

After 52 years on the throne, Danish Queen Margrethe II has signed her act of abdication and abdicated. Her eldest son Frederik is now king of Denmark. His wife, Australian Mary Donaldson, is queen.

During her New Year’s speech, Margrethe announced, to everyone’s surprise, that she would retire during her lifetime, something she had never previously planned. Now, two weeks later, her son takes over the kingship from her.

The queen signed her abdication statement at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, the center of Danish power. Frederik’s 18-year-old son Christian was also present. He is now crown prince.

Thousands of Danes

Many thousands of Danes have gathered at Christiansborg Palace, where the Danish parliament is located, to catch a glimpse of their new monarch.

At 3 p.m., the new King Frederick After Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared that there is now a new king, Frederik addressed the Danes.

The new Danish king on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace:

After 52 years, Denmark has a new head of state: King Frederik

He expressed his devotion to the kingship. He said his mother will be remembered as an extraordinary regent. He further expressed the hope that he can be a unifying king. “It is a task I have been preparing for my entire life and one I take on with pride, respect and joy.”

Then his wife and children also came onto the balcony to show themselves to the people and wave. After the ceremony, the king returned to his residence.