FREE ENTERPRISES – 71 billion Ariary of VAT remains to be reimbursed

Hery Lanto Rakotoarisoa, ex-patron of GEFP, during the General Assembly. elective, tuesday

The group of free and partner companies (GEFP) reports more than 70 billion ariary in VAT credits which have not yet been reimbursed by the State. A situation which does not leave the leaders of this group unmoved.

The situation is currently becoming critical for certain free companies, which have not received their value added tax (VAT) credits from the State for at least fifteen months. This situation does not leave the Group of Free Companies and Partners (GEFP) unmoved, which is demanding payment of these credits from the group’s member companies. The sum reached 71 billion ariary, according to Hery Lanto Rakotoarisoa, former president of the GEFP, on Tuesday after the elective general assembly of this group. According to him, this situation would cause cash flow problems which are proving to be more than decisive for free companies.

“It has been fifteen months since VAT credits have been reimbursed by the State, in addition to those which were not reimbursed for the red circuit. Only for members of the GEFP, these arrears climb to more than 70 billion Ariary, if not more, because it seems that other companies also have arrears vis-à-vis the State,” he maintains.

According to this former boss of the group, this scenario seriously alters the prospects of development of certain companies because, combined with the losses linked to energy problems and also other factors, this would risk creating an impasse, and logically, lead to technical unemployment among the affected companies. “The negotiations which must currently be held will focus, among other things, on informing those responsible of the situation because several companies affiliated to the group risk technical unemployment because operating funds are starting to run out,” worries he.

Discussions

This right to reimburse VAT credits, for companies admitted to the free zone regime and operators in the field of export and other companies, breathing the same air as the VAT regime, has long generated a number of discussions between government officials and the private sector. The reimbursement of VAT credits is one of the procedures most discussed between the State and the private sector; the whole challenge is to juggle tax procedures and, at the same time, reimburse economic operators as quickly as possible, so as not to penalize their cash flow. During another interview with the press, Hery Lanto Rakotoarisoa maintained that this sum of money from RCTVA “should have already reached the level of the Public Treasury to be paid to companies”. Until now, however, no information on the possibility of this transfer has come from this public service, thus making it possible to confirm this information. Rindra Hasimbelo Rabarinirinarison, Minister of Economy and Finance, nevertheless indicated during a press briefing after the National Assembly on November 30 that “the reimbursement of VAT credits of free companies is a daily task at the level of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Reimbursement of these depends on the arrival of the files in our hands.”

Itamara Randriamamonjy