Free Rabies Vaccination for Dogs and Cats

#Free #Rabies #Vaccination #Dogs #Cats

The Tlaxcala Health Secretariat will perform 15 al 26 of January a campaign extraordinary vaccination anti-rabies canine y feline in 35 of the 60 municipalities of the entity.

The doses will be free and will be applied to dogs and cats, males and females from one month of age in a time from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the health centers of each district, among which are:

San Pablo del Monte

Papalotla

Teolocholco

Tenancingo

Muñoz de Domingo Arenas

Lazaro Cardenas

Tocatlan

Huamantla

Ixtenco

Cuapiaxtla

Calpulalpan

Benito Juarez

Saints

The municipalities that are not considered at this stage will be integrated into the day that is planned to take place. 18 al 26 of March.

It is important to note that to access the immunological, the owners of the pets They must come with proof of address or voter ID.

In addition, cats should preferably be kept on a leash and muzzle in a carrier, bag, serape or burlap.

With information from Jessica Melendez

