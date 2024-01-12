Free Rabies Vaccination for Dogs and Cats

#Free #Rabies #Vaccination #Dogs #Cats

The Tlaxcala Health Secretariat will perform 15 al 26 of January a campaign extraordinary vaccination anti-rabies canine y feline in 35 of the 60 municipalities of the entity.

The doses will be free and will be applied to dogs and cats, males and females from one month of age in a time from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the health centers of each district, among which are:

  • San Pablo del Monte
  • Papalotla
  • Teolocholco
  • Tenancingo
  • Muñoz de Domingo Arenas
  • Lazaro Cardenas
  • Tocatlan
  • Huamantla
  • Ixtenco
  • Cuapiaxtla
  • Calpulalpan
  • Benito Juarez
  • Saints

The municipalities that are not considered at this stage will be integrated into the day that is planned to take place. 18 al 26 of March.

It is important to note that to access the immunological, the owners of the pets They must come with proof of address or voter ID.

In addition, cats should preferably be kept on a leash and muzzle in a carrier, bag, serape or burlap.

With information from Jessica Melendez

We recommend you:
How Do I Know If My Dog or Cat Has Rabies?
Puebla: A Neighbor Threatened to Hurt Two Dogs and Shot Them

KCS

Also Read:  Shocked! Thailand has nearly 6,000 Covid infections per day. Pneumonia is the highest in 4 months.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Yet Italy will not extradite a priest accused of crimes to Argentina
Yet Italy will not extradite a priest accused of crimes to Argentina
Posted on
The crisis in the Red Sea stops Tesla and Volvo factories, oil tankers turn around
The crisis in the Red Sea stops Tesla and Volvo factories, oil tankers turn around
Posted on
The remake of GTA 4 in the GTA 5 engine has amazing graphics with ray-tracing – SMARTmania.cz
The remake of GTA 4 in the GTA 5 engine has amazing graphics with ray-tracing – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Get the latest updates on the 2024 presidential election!Instant ticketing website locks Yahoo news live
Get the latest updates on the 2024 presidential election!Instant ticketing website locks Yahoo news live
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News