Freek Vonk makes a valuable trip to Suriname with his father

The famous Dutch biologist, television presenter and special professor Freek Vonk went to his favorite place in the world last week: the jungle of Suriname! And this time his father was along for the adventure.

“What an incredibly precious and valuable journey! Strolling through the jungle together for hours at night looking for animals, waking up in the river, fishing, kayaking, good food, lots of fun, and great conversations,” he says.

The famous TV biologist is extremely grateful that he was able to do this with his father. The 40-year-old Freek visits Suriname several times a year and if all goes well, he will soon even have his own house in Suriname!

Freek has noticed that a lot of people have been approaching him lately asking where he usually goes when he travels to Suriname. There is now a brochure about this. “If you also want to know, you can request it via [email protected] and we will send you all the information,” Vonk writes.

