Freemasonry’s reaction to architect who claims he vandalized monuments ‘to repair the honor of the Masonic order’

An architect from Bucharest was detained after vandalizing, in one night, several churches and historical monuments in the city.

The 35-year-old graffitied satanic symbols, obscene, homophobic and anti-Semitic messages. In front of the investigators, the perpetrator claimed that he belongs to the Freemasons, and that he is in his 5th reincarnation on earth.

One of the most famous vandalized monuments was the Crețulescu Church, built in the 18th century. The architect smeared its walls with obscene drawings. He did the same with the Renaissance Memorial in Revolution Square, also called “The Potato”, which was also the target of vandalism.

On other places of worship, or on the statuary complex in front of the National Theatre, the author drew satanic, anti-Semitic or obscene symbols.

The man is 35 years old and is a freelance architect. Although he has no known mental health or drug history, the individual has claimed to investigators that he considers himself a reincarnated person.

Reporter: why did you draw

Architect: “To repair the honor of the Masonic order which has been betrayed and stolen.”

Reporter: Do you think you are reincarnated?

Architect: “Yes, I am reincarnated from the fifth life.”

Reporter: Are you taking any banned substances?

Architect: “Not. It is not an illusion or an ideology. It is the Masonic religion that I feel has been stolen as an intellectual asset, as a spiritual asset, replaced by… can I use the word? Baphometism, Satanism.”

The 35-year-old man vandalized several churches, statues and historical monuments in sectors 1 and 3 of the Capital in one night. With a graffiti spray, he also scrawled the monument at Kilometer Zero of Democracy, which has also been vandalized in the past.”

The revolutionary Tudor Antonescu came on Wednesday to clean the monument: “We came on our own initiative. No one sent us. Here is Pațurcă, the home of the golans. It doesn’t work with thinner, and then with the trowel we take the paint, here with thinner.”

The police detained the man for 24 hours and searched his house.

The investigations are being continued by the Criminal Investigation Service under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Court of District 1, under the aspect of committing crimes of desecration of places or objects of worship and destruction.

Contacted by PROTV News, representatives of the National Grand Lodge of Romania did not confirm whether or not the 35-year-old man is part of a lodge.

Publication date: 11-01-2024 20:17

