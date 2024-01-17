Freezer prohibited and everyone has the same recipe: this is necessary to make Zeeland bolus a recognized regional product

#Freezer #prohibited #recipe #Zeeland #bolus #recognized #regional #product

In any case, the Limburgers have had a lot of work to achieve the status. For example, there has been debate for years about the recipe, but from now on it must be the same for everyone. There will also soon be strict rules. For example, the pie must be able to be eaten out of hand (so the filling does not fall on your shirt), there should be no whipped cream on the pie and it is forbidden to put the delicacy in the freezer. Compiling an extensive dossier took more than seven years of work, because all bakers in Belgian and Dutch Limburg had to agree. A lengthy process that requires a lot of patience.

The idea of ​​giving the Zeeland bolus a separate status is not new. In 2011, then CDA member Martin Bos suggested working towards recognition. However, it stopped there and failed, partly due to the fact that the bolus is not originally from Zeeland. The delicacy has its roots in Spain and Portugal. Jews from these countries introduced the bolus to our province in the sixteenth century, so it is not really Zeeland. But is that really a problem?

The flan also has its origins elsewhere. Similar cakes were already made in Antwerp in the 16th century and were recorded in a painting by Pieter Bruegel. There are even historians who say that the flan is much older roots has in southern Germany.