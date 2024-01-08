Freezing the contract between the Ministry of Health and “Ham” Hospital in Lebanon

The Media Office of the Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement that the Minister of Public Health in the caretaker government, Firas Al-Abyad, “issued a decision to freeze the contract with Bellevue Medical Hospital after receiving complaints about receiving financial differences for dialysis sessions, which constitutes a violation of the applicable laws and the terms of the contract.”

The statement confirmed that “dialysis patients will be secured in neighboring hospitals within a maximum period of two months.”

This decision is the second of its kind taken by the Minister of Public Health after freezing a contract with another hospital that caused problems with dialysis patients.

In a statement by the White Minister, he affirmed that he would not “tolerate any transgression in the matter of exploiting difficult financial situations to collect financial differences that are burdensome for patients and in violation of the laws, which constitutes a violation of the humanitarian and medical mission.”

He said: “The decision to cancel the contract, which is the second of its kind after freezing a previous contract with a private hospital, is a new confirmation of the necessity of adhering to the conditions required by the Ministry, especially since it adopts fair tariffs that are repeatedly increased, and a recent additional increase was announced two weeks ago.”

