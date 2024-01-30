Freixa gives an example of the seventh Champions League from Real Madrid to Barça and Morientes responds: “It is not the same” – El Partidazo de COPE

#Freixa #seventh #Champions #League #Real #Madrid #Barça #Morientes #responds #Partidazo #COPE

Tony Freixa wanted to be optimistic COPE’s Great Game with the future of FC Barcelona although the situation of tension that existsespecially after the announcement of Xavi Hernandez that he will leave the culé entity at the end of the season. That good vibe came from remembering The seventh of the Real Madrid. In the same program, he responded Fernando Morientes.

It took 32 years for the Real Madrid won again European Cup. Too many for the most successful club in the competition. They had all been in black and white. Several generations of Real Madrid fans had been deprived of seeing their beloved team win, in the best of club level competitions.

Although it came as a favorite Juventus, the white team asserted its history and won by one goal to zero. He Amsterdam Arena of the Dutch capital was the place, where a Montenegrin named Pedja Mijatovicreturned the Madrid team to the top, after more than three decades of absence.

In that legendary team trained by the German Jupp Heynckes among which stood out Illgner, Hierro, Seedorf, Redondo, Panucci, Karembeu, Mijatovic, Roberto Carlos, Raúl o Sanchisthere was a Fernando Morientes that made it clear to Tony Freixa because The situation of that team cannot be compared with the current Barça.

Real Madrid’s seventh Champions League

May 20 is such a marked date on the Madrid calendar as the birthday of the club’s founding. Although he Real Madrid has always had a special love affair with this month, and with spring in general, In 1998 this day became something to remember for a lifetime for what happened that night in Amsterdam.

In that year, after 28 days, the Real Madrid He was second with 50 points, eight behind FC Barcelonaultimately champion, who had just beaten him in the Camp Nou for 3-0. The meringues were sinking in the domestic championship until finishing fourth, behind Barça, Athletic y Real society. That position then did not give a ticket to the next edition.

The situation was worse with The Eighth. He Real Madrid of Vincent of Bosquewhich had replaced Toshack midway through the season, he won the Champions League al Valencia in Pagain 3-0, a moment in which they were third with 47 points, tied with Barcelona y Zaragozain a League that was led by Deportivo de la Coruña.

This time his collapse was greater. At the end of the Ligathey finished fifth, out of all positions European Cup. They fell behind Deportivo champion, of Barcelonaof the Valencia and of Zaragoza. At that time there was no possibility of having five places if the champion was left out of these positions and the hands were left without Champions League.

“Is not the same”

Right now, the FC Barcelona occupies fourth position in LaLigatied at 44 points with the Atlético de Madridten from Real Madrid already 11 of Girona, who leads the championship with one more game than these three. From behind, they press the Athleticwith 42 points, and the Real societycon 36. Tony Freixa He wanted to compare this situation with those described.

?? @MorientesNo9 responds to @tonifreixa on @ChampionsLeague from 1998 ????‍?? “We only conceded one goal from the quarterfinals, the feelings we had are not the same as the one the @FC Barcelona“ ?? “I don’t have the Champions League here, it’s down with the others” ?? #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/NvWT6BiOFC — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 29, 2024

Shortly after, in COPE’s Great Game, Fernando Morientesone of the protagonists of those meringue exploits, He made it clear to the culé why it has nothing to do with Barça actualin addition to leaving a moment of surprise regarding the different Champions League that the former player of the Real Madrid.