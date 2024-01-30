French actor Alain Delon placed under judicial protection | Stars

The judiciary in France has placed 88-year-old actor Alain Delon under guardianship. BFMtv reported this on Monday. Delon is no longer allowed to perform important legal acts. A curator is appointed for this purpose.

The curator must also guide the actor in his medical treatments, the French news channel reports. Delon is struggling with his health after suffering a stroke in 2019. The actor is said to be dying.

The court’s decision comes after escalating family disputes. For example, Delon’s three children filed a complaint last year against the woman who moved in with him and cares for him. According to the children, she is after the actor’s many millions.

In the meantime, there is also discord within the family. Anouchka is accused of lies and manipulation by her brothers Antony and Alain-Fabien. In turn, Anouchka is threatening to go to court for defamation after Alain-Fabien made public audio recordings of a conversation with his sister.

Alain Delon is considered one of the greatest French actors. Between 1958 and 2008 he appeared in numerous films, of which La piscine and the crime films Le cercle rouge and Un flic were successful. His last acting job was in 2008. He was then seen in the film Astérix aux jeux olympiques.

