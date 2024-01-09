French actor from Golden Globe-winning film accused of rape | Movies & Series

#French #actor #Golden #Globewinning #film #accused #rape #Movies #Series
By our entertainment editors

Jan 9, 2024 at 10:17 AM Update: an hour ago

French filmmaker and actor Samuel Theis is accused of rape. The offense is said to have taken place around the filming of his new film I swear.

The alleged victim was a crew member of the film, of which 45-year-old Theis is the director. According to the French newspaper Release the rape occurred after a party in an apartment with the cast and crew.

The crew member says he spent the night in the apartment because he was drunk and was raped by Theis in the morning. The filmmaker claims that everything happened by mutual consent.

After the incident, the crew member resigned. The producer then decided that Theis was no longer allowed to be physically present on the set. From that moment on he communicated via images.

The victim is said to have filed an official complaint, but the French actor’s lawyer says otherwise Variety not being aware of any charges. The lawyer does say that an independent investigation took place during the recordings. It concluded that Theis was not guilty of abuse.

Theis played a major role in the Golden Globe-winning film Anatomy of a Fall (2023). In it he can be seen as Samuel Maleski. The film is about a writer who is interrogated about the death of her husband. The thriller won the award for best foreign film and the award for best screenplay.

  • Oppenheimer and Succession big winners at the Golden Globes

  • These are the winners of the 2024 Golden Globes

Also Read:  Failure for the A8 "Union" Motorway? "PNRR milestone missed", accuses Pro Infrastructure

Beeld: Getty Images

Read more about:

Films & SeriesMedia and Culture

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Singer and Fauda actor Idan Amedi seriously injured during military operation in Gaza | Stars
Singer and Fauda actor Idan Amedi seriously injured during military operation in Gaza | Stars
Posted on
Galaxy vs. tickets will go on sale Miami with Messi
Galaxy vs. tickets will go on sale Miami with Messi
Posted on
Which is the South American country that would grow the most economically in 2024, according to DESA? | ANSWERS
Which is the South American country that would grow the most economically in 2024, according to DESA? | ANSWERS
Posted on
Artificial intelligence to improve animal welfare and the quality of goat milk
Artificial intelligence to improve animal welfare and the quality of goat milk
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News