French actor from Golden Globe-winning film accused of rape | Movies & Series

By our entertainment editors

Jan 9, 2024 at 10:17 AM Update: an hour ago

French filmmaker and actor Samuel Theis is accused of rape. The offense is said to have taken place around the filming of his new film I swear.

The alleged victim was a crew member of the film, of which 45-year-old Theis is the director. According to the French newspaper Release the rape occurred after a party in an apartment with the cast and crew.

The crew member says he spent the night in the apartment because he was drunk and was raped by Theis in the morning. The filmmaker claims that everything happened by mutual consent.

After the incident, the crew member resigned. The producer then decided that Theis was no longer allowed to be physically present on the set. From that moment on he communicated via images.

The victim is said to have filed an official complaint, but the French actor’s lawyer says otherwise Variety not being aware of any charges. The lawyer does say that an independent investigation took place during the recordings. It concluded that Theis was not guilty of abuse.

Theis played a major role in the Golden Globe-winning film Anatomy of a Fall (2023). In it he can be seen as Samuel Maleski. The film is about a writer who is interrogated about the death of her husband. The thriller won the award for best foreign film and the award for best screenplay.

