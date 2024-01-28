French and Belgian farmers will fight to the end – Respublika.lt

#French #Belgian #farmers #fight #Respublika.lt

He promises to block the capital

Farmers’ protests that started last Thursday continue in France. Local farmers are demanding that the government strengthen support for agriculture and start limiting imports of agricultural products, France 24 reported.

Videos circulating on the Internet show protesters blocking roads, dousing officers’ vehicles with feces and mud, littering the streets, and setting fire to trucks transporting imported products. Farmers are demanding that administrative procedures be simplified, they are against increasing the price of diesel used for tractors and new restrictions on the use of pesticides.

On Friday, the country’s new prime minister, Gabriel Attal, tried to calm farmers by promising to cancel diesel price hike plans and severely punish companies that do not comply with price negotiations. Nevertheless, farmers believe that this is not enough.

The organization “Young Farmers” promised to block Paris and its suburbs on the night of Monday, TV channel BFMTV reported.

“The idea is that no truck will be able to deliver any more goods, and if necessary, we will hold back as long as it takes to make the townspeople feel the need and be heard.” This will not be a 12- or 15-hour operation, but a long-term action lasting at least 5 days. It will allow Parisians to understand that farmers are necessary for them and that the capital itself cannot provide for itself,” promised representatives of the organization.

Paris was already worried about it. According to experts, if the capital is blocked, food will start to run out in 72 hours. The head of the French Ministry of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, also reacted to the threats, who ordered to strengthen security measures. On Sunday morning, the minister convened an urgent meeting on security issues.

“He instructed the security services to take measures to prevent the blockade of the food market in Riundji and the airports of the Ile-de-France region, and then to prevent and prohibit any entry of farm machinery into Paris,” BFMTV reported.

The minister also reminded that police officers are instructed to act thoughtfully and to intervene only when necessary, if there is a danger to people or public buildings. As an example, he gave the farmers’ action, during which a cargo of imported goods was destroyed.

Later, information appeared that the protests were cooling down – on Sunday, the country recorded 38 road blockades involving 700 farmers, compared to 113 blockades involving 17,500 farmers on Friday.

The Belgians are also restless

Angry farmers blocked a major highway in Belgium on Sunday, another sign of growing discontent across Europe that has caused turmoil in France and Germany. Driving dozens of tractors through a major intersection, farmers stopped traffic on the E42 highway.

Belgian and EU flags were attached to some tractors, as well as posters with the words: “If we die, you will starve too” and “Childhood dream turned into a nightmare”.

It has become impossible to make a decent living, complained Pierre d’Hulst, a representative of the Federation of Young Farmers, which organized the protest. “We are calling for a common agricultural policy that takes reality into account,” P. d’Hulst emphasized to the AFP news agency. – Farmers now have to do more with fewer resources. We are ready to make an effort, but we have to be able to live decently.”

He said his colleagues have to compete with exports that don’t have to meet the same strict environmental standards.

Farmers complain that European legislation is holding back their business, that inflation is driving down living standards and that cheaper imports are undermining competitiveness.