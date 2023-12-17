French diplomat dies in Gaza after Israel strikes house he was sheltering in

#French #diplomat #dies #Gaza #Israel #strikes #house #sheltering

2023. december 17. – 10:00

A funeral ceremony for Palestinians killed in an Israeli raid in Jenin, West Bank on December 14, 2023 – Photo: Issam Rimawi / Anadolu / AFP

The French foreign ministry said one of its diplomats was killed after Israel struck the southern Gaza Strip. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is shocked to learn of the death of one of its diplomats, who died in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, as a result of injuries sustained during an Israeli bombardment,” they wrote in a statement published on the ministry’s website.

They added that the diplomat found refuge in the Rafah home of an employee of the French Consulate General, together with two other colleagues and “many family members”. The house was hit by a bomb on Wednesday night, seriously injuring the diplomat and “claiming around ten victims,” ​​the French foreign ministry said. The diplomat later died of his injuries. “France condemns this bombing of the apartment building, which killed many other civilians. We demand that the Israeli authorities shed light on the circumstances of the attack as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The deceased diplomat had been on the staff of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2002, and part of his family had already been evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

()

The Israeli army killed four Palestinian militants in the West Bank early Sunday, the military spokesman reported on Sunday. The forces of the Israeli army have been active since Saturday evening in the refugee camp Nur al-Sams, located on the eastern edge of the city of Tul-Karm in the West Bank. They fired drones at Palestinian militants attacking Israeli soldiers, killing at least four terrorists and arresting a wounded Palestinian. “Our forces worked throughout the night to counter terrorism in the Nur al-Sams refugee camp in the city of Tul-Karm. A number of wanted persons were arrested and weapons were also found,” the military spokesman said.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) Ministry of Health announced that a 16-year-old boy, Atallah Badha, was killed during an Israeli raid on the Deir Ammar refugee camp in the West Bank. In the clash that broke out between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian militants, two other Palestinians were seriously wounded and were taken to the hospital in Ramallah.

The IDF announced that two reservists were killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Apart from them, four others were seriously injured in the battles fought with the terrorist organization Hamas. The Israeli military also said that Hamas killed in captivity twenty-seven-year-old Inbar Haiman from Haifa, who was taken from the Super Nova music festival to Gaza on October 7. Haiman was a graffiti artist and graduated from the Haifa Art College, majoring in visual communication.

(MTI)

Israel launched an investigation after its soldiers killed an unarmed and immobilized Palestinian man;

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Tel Aviv after the Israeli army mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages;

According to the IDF, the Israeli hostages were holding a white flag, but Israeli soldiers opened fire on them;

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halavi said they take responsibility for the deaths of the three hostages and will do everything they can to prevent this from happening again;

A drone believed to be targeting merchant ships was shot down by a British warship in the Red Sea, but neither the target nor the drone’s launcher is known;

Israel bombed the northern and southern parts of Gaza, dozens of Palestinians were killed in the attacks, many were trapped under the ruins;

In separate cases, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health;

According to the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, hunger in Gaza has risen to unprecedented levels.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners