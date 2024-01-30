French farmers fired up the grills around Paris. How the protesters who blocked 100 km of highways spent the night

#French #farmers #fired #grills #Paris #protesters #blocked #highways #spent #night

Farmers in France set up camp around Paris and fired up their grills. Jams and queues of 100 kilometers on the highways. PHOTO: Profimedia Images

The French government will announce today a series of measures to defuse the biggest crisis the country has faced in recent months. The announcement came during the nearly four-hour meeting between the prime minister and farmers’ representatives. In parallel, the farmers are preparing for a long-term confrontation. They blocked most of the entrances to Paris, and queues of 100 kilometers formed on the highways around the capital.

They are demanding, among other things, lower taxes and help in the face of exploding energy and fuel prices.

French farmers seem determined to continue the protests as long as necessary In total, ten thousand farmers took to the streets in the Hexagon, with more than five thousand machines.

“It’s about the 4% of agricultural land (which must remain unused, ed.), about commercial negotiations, about import, about animal breeding,” said a union leader.

These are some of the grievances that have led French farmers to block traffic in the Paris region. People are also demanding the unlocking of hundreds of millions of euros in aid and diesel subsidies.

“I have a loan of 180,000 euros for 15 years and I have to manage one way or another. I thought about giving up, because it is too difficult from a psychological point of view,” said a driver.

The farmers have blocked traffic in the Paris region at eight points and are determined not to give up their protests until they receive guarantees that their demands will be met.

In Longvilliers, 40 kilometers from Paris, the protesters improvised a camp, where they set up tents where the farmers could rest for a few hours.

“All those who stayed here will stay and sleep, we have tents, tractors and cars,” farmer Florent Guilletot told BFMTV.

A buffet was set up in the area, and a farmer fired up the grills and prepared the food. Refrigerators were installed on the highway where water tankers were brought.

“It is their right to do, to strike, to put up blockades because they are not respected”, said a French citizen.

