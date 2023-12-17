French Foreign Minister Arrives in Israel, Calls for ‘Eternal’ Ceasefire in Gaza

Tel Aviv

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called for a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Colonna asked for an immediate ceasefire.

Reported AFP, Colonna made this call when he arrived in Israel on Sunday (17/12/2023). Colonna met with his counterpart, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Tel Aviv, as Israel continued its military offensive in Gaza.

“France calls for an ‘immediate and lasting’ ceasefire in the Gaza war,” Colonna said.

He said France was very concerned about the situation in the Palestinian territories. “Too many civilians have been killed,” he said at a joint news conference with Cohen.

He emphasized that the victims of the Hamas attack on October 7 should also not be forgotten.

A French Foreign Ministry statement issued before his visit to Israel also said that a ceasefire must be implemented immediately. The ceasefire must lead to a permanent ceasefire process.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen stated that France could play an important role in preventing war in Lebanon as cross-border clashes continue to increase tensions.

“France can play a positive and significant role to prevent war in Lebanon,” Cohen said.

