French museum removes wax figure of actor Gérard Depardieu | Stars

#French #museum #removes #wax #figure #actor #Gérard #Depardieu #Stars

The Grévin Museum in Paris has removed the wax figure of actor Gérard Depardieu after a series of negative reactions on social media. The management announced this on Monday. Following the allegations of sexual abuse and misogynistic behavior, Depardieu was removed from the “pantheon of celebrities.”

The criticism follows a controversial report on the France 2 channel. It showed numerous misogynistic and insulting comments by Depardieu, and caused an international shock wave. Moreover, the actor has been under investigation for rape since 2020. He himself denies all accusations.

Last week, Depardieu placed his Legion of Honour, the highest and most important French national award, “at the disposal” of the French Minister of Culture. Shortly afterwards he lost his title of honorary citizen in Estaimpuis, Hainaut, as a result of the documentary.

‘Conspiracy’

Gérard Depardieu’s family denounced “a conspiracy” last weekend in an article in the Journal du dimanche. They especially deplore the “collective anger” against the actor, who is a monument of French cinema.

The Musée Grévin was founded in 1882 on the initiative of journalist Arthur Meyer, founder of the Gaulois, an important daily newspaper at the time, and receives 800,000 visitors per year, mainly families with children. There are wax statues of 250 historical and contemporary celebrities. Gérard Depardieu inaugurated his double in 1981.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.